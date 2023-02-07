S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

With the footballing nation increasingly riled up by Nottingham Forest’s transfer business, we continue to get points on the board. Our recent Premier League record would suggest we are doing something right.

Week by week, each fixture becomes significantly more important than the previous one. The Leeds match had a lot resting on it, particularly after Wolves and Everton narrowed the points gap with wins against top clubs. Yet another positive outcome helped to secure our position six points from the drop zone.

A glorious early goal no doubt boosted the morale of Brennan Johnson as he continues to thrive in the Premier League. For all the chances that Leeds created, Keylor Navas’ sharpness swiftly saw them out. His first shift at the City Ground was definitely busy but one which he wholeheartedly relished.

As underdogs this weekend away at Fulham, the shocking successes of last weekend once again proved the unpredictable nature of the Premier League.

I have no doubt we can come away with a win.