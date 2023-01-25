Mikel Arteta says he "looks in the mirror sometimes" to figure out how to be better in the way he conducts himself.

The Arsenal manager has come under scrutiny this season for his emotion on the touchline, including receiving a yellow card for his reactions against Manchester United on Saturday.

As he prepares to square off against friend and mentor Pep Guardiola - another demonstrative manager - in the FA Cup on Friday, he admits it is an area he is striving to improve.

"I try to focus on things I can do better," he said. "I love the game, I am very passionate and I love to win more than anything else. That's the way I live the match.

"We should let the referees take the game and be in charge. I look myself in the mirror sometimes and try to find the right balance.

"If there's something I can do better, then you should try to do that."