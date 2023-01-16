David Moyes has revealed his desire to "build a new West Ham" and his hope to get "a little bit of time" for his new team to settle.

The West Ham manager has given an in-depth interview to Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast,, external where he speaks about his time in management and time with the Hammers.

The interview was recorded before Christmas but has been released at a time when West Ham have one point from their last seven league games.

"I want to build a new West Ham," Moyes said.

"They have moved to a new stadium. Not been appreciated by everyone. I want there to be lots of kids coming to West Ham. Brilliant work in the community. You need exciting players so the young kids want to buy a jersey. I have tried to change the team but I am trying to make West Ham better.

"I want to change the culture. It has great potential to improve. I hope to get the opportunity to keep it going. We have had success, how do we keep it going?

"Culturally, we have changed a load of things. We are not flaky. There is a different atmosphere about how people see West Ham. We have some really exciting young players, who those young supporters can follow.

"We had a really good team for the last two years but we had to change. I had seen signs. I had to break it up.

"My experience was telling me if we don’t do it now, we will get caught out. We had some brilliant nights in Europe but we didn’t do well from January. The margins were incredibly small. I am not going to get many more goes at this. If I don’t do what I think is right, I will regret it.

"We put our head on the block by bringing new players in. Now I hope to get a little bit of time to settle. We have a better squad. Maybe not a better team. But we have better players and will hopefully show that in the coming months."