'Great to be back' - World Cup winner Martinez
- Published
Skip twitter post
No words… ❤️ Thank you to Old Trafford, my teammates and the staff for this amazing reception. 🙌🏼👏🏼 Feels great to be back & winning! 👊🏼👹 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KTNQR6vt1i— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) January 4, 2023
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Start as we mean to go on. pic.twitter.com/n9nGKYlyxS— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) January 3, 2023
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Thanks for the assistance my bro @B_Fernandes8 🤝🤙🏾— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 4, 2023
🇵🇹x🏴 pic.twitter.com/rHkt7m0Bbs
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3