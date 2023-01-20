Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits his leaky Spurs side must fix the "relegation-like" defensive form that is damaging their top-four bid.

Conte's team have conceded 21 goals in their past 10 Premier League matches - losing six of those - to slip five points adrift of the Champions League places after a promising start to the campaign.

They have shipped four at Manchester City, three to Leeds and two each to Bournemouth, Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Brentford, Arsenal and Newcastle - and ahead of Monday's trip to Fulham, Conte said it must stop.

"In every game we are conceding at least two goals, this is an average like a team that is fighting for the relegation zone," Conte admitted.

"On one side we have progress, on another side compared to last season we are doing less. A team like Tottenham, in the last 10 games we conceded 21 goals, it's not possible for a club that wants to stay there [in the top-four race].

"In my opinion we have improved a lot the way to face important opponents like Manchester City, Liverpool. But at the end the most important thing remains the final result.

"We want to be realistic but at the same time in myself I dream to play Champions League. There are 18, 19 games left in the Premier League but we have to do something more if the dream is to become reality.

"I think maybe we have to improve the spirit, the collaboration, the will, a desire to suffer also. Because maybe we have forgotten to suffer, to understand if we want to win sometimes you have to suffer, like last season, to defend a result."