Sutton's predictions: Leicester v Fulham
- Published
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan.
Sutton's prediction: 2-0
I like the way Leicester play and it was working very well against Liverpool until Wout Faes scored those two incredible own goals, which was a bizarre way to lose a game.
Fulham, in contrast, were arguably a bit lucky to beat struggling Southampton last time out and I thought Marco Silva's side were pretty ordinary - if they play like that again here, Leicester will win comfortably.
Cian's prediction: 1-2
