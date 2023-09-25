'We showed togetherness' - McGrath

Jamie McGrath hailed Aberdeen's fighting spirit after Barry Robson's side picked up their first league win of the season against Ross County.

The Irishman scored his first goal for the club in an impressive team performance, and despite his own personal milestone, McGrath was keen to praise the team's defensive effort.

"It's a big three points," he said. "We showed that togetherness, digging in for each other.

"I thought at times we were really good. We were clinical when we had to be, and keeping a clean sheet was a big one for us. Delighted for the boys back there, they defended brilliantly, weathered the storm in the first 30 minutes, and on the counter we looked good."