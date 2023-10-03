Liverpool are interested in signing 23-year-old Wolves and Portugal winger Pedro Neto, if 31-year-old forward Mohamed Salah leaves next summer. (Football Transfers), external

Liverpool are keen on Brazil Under-20s centre-back Lucas Beraldo and have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old play for Sao Paulo a number of times. (90mins), external

Meanwhile, West Ham are in talks with 26-year-old England winger Jarrod Bowen over a new deal amid interest from Liverpool. (Football Insider), external

