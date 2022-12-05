Agony and Ecstasy for Celtic's World Cup stars

C﻿eltic's Josip Juranovic and Daizen Maeda both started for their respective countries as Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

M﻿aeda opened the scoring for Japan in the first half, turning in a cross from close range, but was then replaced in the second half after Croatia's Ivan Perisic had equalised.

It finished 1-1 after 120 minutes, but Juranovic, who played the entire game, was the one celebrating after Croatia won the shootout 3-1.

Croatia can now look forward to a tie with either Brazil or South Korea, who play their last 16 tie this evening.