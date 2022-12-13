'Braced for an Easter Road exodus'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Manager Lee Johnson stated in recent press duties that his attention for the forthcoming January transfer window will focus primarily on reducing his first team squad, rather than bolstering it.

Ryan Porteous is one player who looks likely to be on the move. Having refused an improved contract from Hibs, Porteous has given Johnson a big decision to make: cash in now, or hold on and lose one of his prized assets for nothing at the end of the season.

Porteous’ form this season, despite his impressive Scotland debut, has been inconsistent. His loss, while unwelcome, will not be catastrophic for Hibs – but it does give Johnson a selection headache at least until January. The decision could be taken out of his hands should a suitable offer be made for the young centre-half.

In addition, Johnson spoke of moving on six or seven players who he feels are unlikely to contribute to his first team. Having made a raft of summer signings at the start of his tenure, it’s not inconceivable that Johnson might jettison some of his own recruits – something that will be likely to pour more fuel on the fire for those concerned about Hibs’ recruitment strategy, headed up by Ron Gordon’s son, Ian.

Summer signings Youan, Tavares, Bojang, Cabraja and Henderson have all failed to cement first team positions in what’s been a dismal season so far, while Elias Melkersen, signed to much fanfare last January, was the target of some criticism from Johnson following the mid-season friendly against Middlesbrough. With Stephen Bradley poised to join Livingston, it looks increasingly likely that others will follow him out of the Easter Road door.