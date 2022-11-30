C﻿hristian Pulisic was at the heart of USA's win over Iran on Tuesday, helping his nation into the last 16 of the World Cup in the process.

He has been directly involved in six goals in his last nine appearances for USA in all competitions (4 goals, 2 assists), having a hand in both of their goals so far at the Qatar World Cup (1 goal, 1 assist).

A﻿nd yet the talented 24-year-old is constantly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. So what should happen next? Should Chelsea get more out of him? Or cash in after the World Cup?

