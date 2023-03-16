Kelly 'would acquit himself really well' for Scotland, says Kettlewell

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell is convinced Liam Kelly will be a safe pair of hands for Scotland if he wins the battle to replace injured Craig Gordon as number one.

Kelly has been named in Steve Clarke's squad for the opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain and is competing with fellow uncapped keepers Zander Clark and Angus Gunn for the starting slot.

"I'd have absolutely no doubt that he would acquit himself really, really well," Kettlewell said of the 27-year-old Fir Park captain.

"I didn't know Liam particularly well at all before coming to the football club but everything I have seen of him in terms of his performance, how he handles himself as a captain, and as a professional, is first class.

"I think he would be the type of lad that would relish that opportunity.

"It's an interesting situation because I don't think any of us know who will get that number one spot.

"We have a guy here who is a massive influence that I'm sure would rise to that challenge."