Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes interim boss Frank Lampard is the right man to guide the club out of a "difficult situation".

Lampard, 44, has returned as manager until the end of the season, having replaced the sacked Graham Potter.

The Blues are 11th in the Premier League and face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg on Wednesday.

But Koulibaly said they are aiming to "reach something big this year".

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading scorer and won three league titles and the 2012 Champions League during his 13 years as a player, before he managed them from 2019-2021.

And Senegal captain Koulibaly, 31, told BBC Sport: "We know he is a legend here and he has already trained half of the team.

"The situation is like this for the moment, but in training he has been saying he will support us until the end and help us to be out of this situation.

"We know it is a difficult situation for everybody, including the club, manager and supporters, but we will give everything to get out of this and make them happy.

"Our first objective is to win the games and make our supporters happy."