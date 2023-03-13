Kevin de Bruyne says he won't have any regrets if he doesn't win the Champions League with Manchester City.

De Bruyne has reached one final, two semi-finals and three quarter-finals with City in Europe's elite competition, but said winning it isn't the be all and end all.

He said: "I don't regret the things I do. Whatever competition I try to win. You lose more than you win. I've won a lot, I'm fortunate.

"If you care about the noise obviously it's going to annoy people a little bit. We’ve not won it but we have done really well in the Champions League.

"People base everything on only winning but there has been a lot of circumstances in these games. In the Madrid game and the Tottenham game we deserved to go through and we didn’t.

"Moments in these games, these things happen. Obviously I want to win it, but I know as long as we don’t then I will come and get the same questions. If people judge you on that, we try to win these games and be the best version we can be, as a team and as a person."

De Bruyne was also asked about his future and how long he feels he has left playing at the top level.

He said: "I'm an old man in this game, but I'm not an old man. I'm pretty young.

"I know how it works, when people talk about you, you notice these things a lot more. People talk about form, how you play, it's give or take. I know how to manage.

"I don't know how long I've got left, as long as I'm having fun I'll keep on playing. There will come a day, I don't know when.

"I'm a perfectionist. Whatever I do in football, normal life. I want to be 100%. If the time comes, it's not necessarily important now. If I think about it right now, I want to stay as high as possible for as long as possible. It's not only my decision. Something to think about."