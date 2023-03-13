De Bruyne 'obviously' wants to win Champions League - but won't have regrets if he doesn't

Kevin de Bruyne says he won't have any regrets if he doesn't win the Champions League with Manchester City.

De Bruyne has reached one final, two semi-finals and three quarter-finals with City in Europe's elite competition, but said winning it isn't the be all and end all.

He said: "I don't regret the things I do. Whatever competition I try to win. You lose more than you win. I've won a lot, I'm fortunate.

"If you care about the noise obviously it's going to annoy people a little bit. We’ve not won it but we have done really well in the Champions League.

"People base everything on only winning but there has been a lot of circumstances in these games. In the Madrid game and the Tottenham game we deserved to go through and we didn’t.

"Moments in these games, these things happen. Obviously I want to win it, but I know as long as we don’t then I will come and get the same questions. If people judge you on that, we try to win these games and be the best version we can be, as a team and as a person."

De Bruyne was also asked about his future and how long he feels he has left playing at the top level.

He said: "I'm an old man in this game, but I'm not an old man. I'm pretty young.

"I know how it works, when people talk about you, you notice these things a lot more. People talk about form, how you play, it's give or take. I know how to manage.

"I don't know how long I've got left, as long as I'm having fun I'll keep on playing. There will come a day, I don't know when.

"I'm a perfectionist. Whatever I do in football, normal life. I want to be 100%. If the time comes, it's not necessarily important now. If I think about it right now, I want to stay as high as possible for as long as possible. It's not only my decision. Something to think about."