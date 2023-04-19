Leicester City v Wolves: Pick of the stats
- Published
Leicester are the only side without a clean sheet since the resumption of the Premier League after the World Cup, having kept a shutout in five of their six matches before the break.
Wolves are yet to score in five Premier League matches at Leicester - only Birmingham City have visited a side more without scoring in the competition (seven, against Manchester United).
Jamie Vardy has scored three goals in his past four league games against Wolves. His only league goal so far this season was in the Foxes' 4-0 win in the reverse fixture.