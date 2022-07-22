Ten Hag on Ronaldo, still searching for new players and Maguire's boos

Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Perth

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says there is no change to Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at the club.

Ronaldo is still to start training due to a personal issue.

However, his Old Trafford future is uncertain amid the 37-year-old’s ongoing desire to play Champions League football next season.

"There is no update, the situation is just the same as last week," said Ten Hag before United’s final game of their pre-season tour of Australia against Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday.

Ten Hag confirmed new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will link up with the United squad when they return to England.

The former Ajax boss also said he was still looking for new players.

He has an ongoing interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and is looking at alternative attacking options.

"We need more options in offence, that is clear," he said. "It is vital if you want to get success but we still have time to fill that in."

Ten Hag also said the only way skipper Harry Maguire could stop the negative reaction to him is through his performances.

Maguire was booed for the first half hour of United’s game against Crystal Palace in Melbourne on Tuesday.

"We heard but you see, if you perform, it slows down," he said. "I don’t think it is a matter of finding out if I understand it, it is can we change it? We can do that by performing."