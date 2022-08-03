Dailly, son of Scotland great, joins St Johnstone

Bobby Dailly, son of former Scotland defender Christian, has signed a one-year deal with St Johnstone.

The 18-year-old centre-back had been on trial with Callum Davidson's men.

A former Millwall youth, Dailly Jnr had also been on trial at Dundee earlier this summer.

His father won 67 caps between 1997 and 2008, and has clubs spells at Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, West Ham United and Rangers on his CV.

He also played with Saints boss Davidson at Ewood Park.