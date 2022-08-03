Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

This summer, even a single day is a long time when it comes to transfer news at Chelsea, let alone a week.

Chelsea made two signings yesterday evening with the headline transfer for Aston Villa's England Under-19 star Carney Chukwuemeka coming out of the proverbial (claret and) blue. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder scored and hit a post in the European Championships final win over Israel last month and will likely be loaned out later in the season.

As I wrote about at here back in June, Chelsea also confirmed the signing of USA goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The American, also a teenager, will remain on loan at Chicago Fire until the end of their domestic season later this year.

Only back on Tuesday, the club was linked with talented Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, who was previously a target of Manchester City. This is the first time this summer that the Blues have been linked with a left full-back and it is interesting to note that the rumoured £50m fee matches the amount paid for Ben Chilwell two years ago.

It appears curious that Chelsea would spend so much money on a player with seemingly little possibility of Chilwell and Cucurella consistently playing in the first eleven together. There are also just the FOUR other senior left-backs presently on the books at Stamford Bridge!

As I mentioned in a post on Friday, the club is also looking at Wesley Fofana with Leicester reportedly demanding a £75m fee, as well as Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries and Atalanta's Joakim Maehle.

These carry questions. Is Fofana worth that much and what does this do for academy graduate Levi Colwill's long-term future? As for Dumfries, would he push Reece James to right centre-back, away from his most effective spot?

In the opposite direction, Timo Werner and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been linked with loan moves to RB Leipzig and Napoli respectively, while Malang Sarr is linked to both Fulham and Monaco. Hakim Ziyech still appears on track to sign for AC Milan with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso both likely moving to Barcelona.

With Premier League teams about to kick footballs in anger for the first time this coming weekend, expect the big moves to come thick and fast now.