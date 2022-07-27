Steve Cooper said Jesse Lingard's arrival has given everyone at Nottingham Forest a lift, but laughed off the midfielder's reported weekly wage.

Asked if Lingard's signing is a statement of intent, Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It shows that we want to be able to compete in the Premier League. Let’s not be naive about the challenge.

"We need to be able to give ourselves a chance - week in, week out - to play the way we want to play and win as many games as we can. To sign a quality player like Jesse has given everybody a boost. He’s been brilliant on the training pitch the first couple of days.

"I’ve got to say, some of the numbers being reported are miles off. The actual number has certainly been wrongly reported.

"I had a very good conversation with Jesse - he had questions for me, I had questions for him, and obviously we both liked how the conversations went. He’s a really good guy.

"We’re really pleased that he is with us and he wants to be here. He knows he has a lot to play for - because when you play for Forest that’s how it is."

And Cooper said Forest aren't finished yet this transfer window.

On the chance of further additions, he added: "We have to. Let’s hope we can have some news sooner rather than later."

