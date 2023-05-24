James McArthur is to leave Crystal Palace when his contract runs out in the summer.

The midfielder has spent nine years with the Eagles, making him the third longest serving player of the current squad, with 252 appearances and 19 goals to his name.

On the announcement, Palace chairman Steve Parish thanked McArthur and said: "James has been a mainstay of the side for the best part of a decade, and has never given less than 100% when pulling on the shirt – his tenacity and energy has unquestionably had a huge impact on us retaining our Premier League status for that record period of time.

"An absolute stand-out professional, on and off the pitch, James' leadership and character will be hard to replace."

The Scotland international, who has spent much of this season injured, said of his departure: "If you'd have told me when I first came to Crystal Palace that I'd be here for nine seasons, I'd have found it hard to believe, because it's rare in football to spend so long at such an amazing Premier League club.

"I would like to thank everyone: all my managers, the chairman, [sporting director] Dougie Freedman, and the players present and past. I've had a journey with so many people here over the years.

"I also want to say a massive thank you to every one of the fans. The support that I've had personally, and the support that they give the team, is like at no other club. When times are tough, Palace fans really get behind the team, and that's so important to all of us. I will always be a fan of the club."

