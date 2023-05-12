Simon Stone, BBC Sport at London Stadium

Said Benrahma has frustrated David Moyes at times this season.

Signed from Brentford in 2020 in a deal that could rise to £30m, Benrahma has never quite hit the heights many feel he is capable of on a consistent basis.

Moyes has pushed the Algerian to improve his end product, believing that holds the key to unlocking a true attacking menace.

And at London Stadium on Thursday, Benrahma delivered.

Had Mat Ryan not got a fingertip to the forward's early shot as it bent towards the far post, West Ham would have had an early lead.

Benrahma unsettled AZ with his direct running in a period when the home side seemed to have lost their way and then refused to be distracted by the visitors' complaints, and Ryan's gamesmanship, to find the net with a crucial penalty that breathed fresh life into West Ham's efforts.

With Michail Antonio finding his form again and Jarrod Bowen a threat, West Ham do appear to be a different side to the one to have struggled all season.

Behind the attacking talent, there is Declan Rice. This was not one of the skipper's most eye-catching nights, but his determination to follow Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as West Ham captains who have lifted silverware is clear.

He covered so much ground to keep AZ out. No matter what the future holds, no-one could accuse the England man of not giving everything to the Hammers' cause.