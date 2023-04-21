St Johnstone welcome back Andy Considine after suspension. Dan Phillips is expected to be fit after going off early against Livingston last weekend but Charlie Gilmour, Chris Kane, Nicky Clark and Callum Booth remain sidelined.

Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych is a doubt with a muscle injury. Rocky Bushiri is back training after an ankle injury but will not be fit for this game and Martin Boyle (knee), Kyle Magennis (pelvis) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring) are out.