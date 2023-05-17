Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

This Friday the Brentford B team will both celebrate their successful season and the impact that former technical director Robert Rowan has had on the club with a match at the G-Tech Community Stadium against Manchester City’s elite development side.

Rowan passed away four-and-a-half years ago due to an undiagnosed heart condition and the game will raise money for Heart of West London partnership which is helping with the funding of cardiology research.

The B team is one of the legacies of Rob and this year not only have they celebrated the likes of graduate Mads Roerslev making an impact in the Premier League but the team itself lifted the Premier League 2 League Cup with a recent win over Blackburn in the final.

Neil McFarlane the Head of the B team told us on BBC Radio London this week how closely they work with Thomas Frank and the First Team staff to get players into the senior side but there is more to their work than that. He says they want to "promote these young players and get them a career and a career with longevity. We want to see these players even if they do not make it with Brentford go on and do well."

Frank has taken a keen interest in the B team as you would expect and was at the Cup Final against Blackburn and hopes that the system will create players who become regular starters for his side. He told us, "I was almost born and raised in talent development, it has always been a big thing for me. I am constantly thinking how we can develop people and players, so it is so important that we have it."

The B-Team will remain in place despite the fact the club are moving back to have a full academy and the hopes of the likes of McFarlane and Frank that system will provide future first team stars is very much on track.