Analysis: Sevilla 0-4 Man City

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Manchester City's only previous trip to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium came almost seven years ago, when Wilfried Bony scored in a comfortable 3-1 win.

This performance was even more assured, with Pep Guardiola's side monopolising possession against their hosts, who offered little threat on the counter.

Predictably, Erling Haaland, who is seen by many as the man who can be the final piece of the jigsaw as City chase European glory, came to the fore again.

The forward maintained his incredible start to his City career as he knocked in goals 11 and 12 from his eight appearances for the club.

Neither were remarkable, but both owed to his exceptional ability to read the game and anticipate the cross from Kevin de Bruyne, as well as goalkeeper Yassine Bounou's mistake.

Both finishes were from no more than eight yards out, again underlining his capacity to operate with clinical efficiency from a limited number of touches (19), and they contributed to City's biggest win against Spanish opposition.