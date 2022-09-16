B﻿BC Sport's Emma Sanders

I﻿t has been a good start to the season by Fulham and there was plenty in this performance to please boss Marco Silva.

T﻿hey dominated possession throughout and reacted well to going behind early-on before a ruthless six minutes effectively won them the game.

A﻿side from their stunning second-half comeback, Fulham showed plenty of character, aggression and intensity - all traits which will help them this season.

And while Aleksandar Mitrovic is no doubt a hugely important goalscorer, to see contributions from other players is also a good sign.

A﻿ third victory from seven and 11 points overall to put them in sixth place in the table is a strong platform for Fulham to build upon after the international break.