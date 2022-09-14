Nottingham Forest are the only side to have faced 100 or more shots in the Premier League this season (104), while they’ve also faced the most shots on target (42) and have the highest expected goals against tally this term (12).

Fulham are averaging 1.5 goals per game in the league this term, more than double their average from their 2020-21 top-flight campaign.

Forest’s Brennan Johnson has scored 18 league goals since the start of last season, more than any other player aged 21 or under in England’s top four tiers.