FC Zurich fined by Uefa for object thrown at Tynecastle

Defender Craig Halkett and winger Alan Forrest both have a 50/50 chance of making Hearts' Europa Conference League visit to Riga FS in Latvia on Thursday. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hearts fans may not like it but Europa Conference League nights are a "free hit", says former player Ryan Stevenson. (Daily Record), external

Hearts' Europa League play-off conquerors FC Zurich have been hit with a €10,000 fine by Uefa, after an object was thrown at captain Craig Gordon, striking the goalkeeper on the head. (Daily Express), external

Read the rest of Tuesday's Scottish gossip.