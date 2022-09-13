FC Zurich fined by Uefa for object thrown at Tynecastle

Defender Craig Halkett and winger Alan Forrest both have a 50/50 chance of making Hearts' Europa Conference League visit to Riga FS in Latvia on Thursday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts fans may not like it but Europa Conference League nights are a "free hit", says former player Ryan Stevenson. (Daily Record)

Hearts' Europa League play-off conquerors FC Zurich have been hit with a €10,000 fine by Uefa, after an object was thrown at captain Craig Gordon, striking the goalkeeper on the head. (Daily Express)

