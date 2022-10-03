'Wolves were sleep-walking towards the inevitable'
"We were slowly sleep-walking towards the inevitable and the statistics are undeniable."
That's the view of Talking Wolves podcast host Fin Morris who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the sacking of Bruno Lage was ultimately the right decision.
"Two wins in 17 games and only three goals scored all season," Morris said. "It wasn't looking good for him.
"You look at the recruitment - £100m spent - and it's no longer him managing Nuno's [Espirito Santo] team.
"He's made bold decisions but the sight of our poster boy and best midfielder Ruben Neves playing in a back three felt like one of those times where you do something mad in your last game and then you have to go."
Lage had been in charge for 16 months and former Hull defender Alex Bruce says it's results that have led to his downfall with Wolves 18th in the table.
"It's a practical decision," Bruce said. "Ultimately, the big thing is winning matches. If you spend that money in the summer but the results are not right then it can be a cut-throat business.
"Whoever goes in, will have a big job on their hands."