"﻿We were slowly sleep-walking towards the inevitable and the statistics are undeniable."

T﻿hat's the view of Talking Wolves podcast host Fin Morris who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the sacking of Bruno Lage was ultimately the right decision.

"﻿Two wins in 17 games and only three goals scored all season," Morris said. "It wasn't looking good for him.

"﻿You look at the recruitment - £100m spent - and it's no longer him managing Nuno's [Espirito Santo] team.

"﻿He's made bold decisions but the sight of our poster boy and best midfielder Ruben Neves playing in a back three felt like one of those times where you do something mad in your last game and then you have to go."

L﻿age had been in charge for 16 months and former Hull defender Alex Bruce says it's results that have led to his downfall with Wolves 18th in the table.

"﻿It's a practical decision," Bruce said. "Ultimately, the big thing is winning matches. If you spend that money in the summer but the results are not right then it can be a cut-throat business.

"﻿Whoever goes in, will have a big job on their hands."

L﻿isten to full discussion on Wolves on BBC Sounds