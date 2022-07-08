Junior Firpo is promising Leeds fans they will see a more attacking version of himself this season.

The Brazilian left-back scored in the 4-0 win over Blackpool on Thursday, the Whites' opening pre-season friendly.

Firpo arrived from Barcelona last summer but was sidelined with two different injuries and only managed one assist in a difficult season for United.

However, the 25-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope he is hopeful of a more fruitful campaign this year.

"This is going to be better than the last one - it couldn't be worse," he said. "I want to be attacking, as long as injuries and Covid let me.

"I'm just trying to stay fit, play every game and give everything on the pitch."

Leeds sold Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City earlier this week, but Firpo says the six new signings Jesse Marsch has made have already had a good impact.

"You can feel the environment growing with the new signings," he added. "It was so important that we stayed in the league last year and now I think it will be a really good season for all of us."

Firpo's full post-match interview is available on BBC Sounds here