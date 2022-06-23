Sadio Mane says he will be "Liverpool's number one fan forever" after completing a £35m move to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Speaking to the club's official website, external, Mane admitted his first job after a match will be to find out Liverpool's results and that he hopes to return to Anfield one day.

"I had a great time, an unbelievable time and since my first day I have really enjoyed training and playing, at Anfield especially in front of these amazing supporters," he said.

"It was the right club at the right time and the right club to achieve everything."

Mane also hailed his time with boss Jurgen Klopp and thanked him for helping him improve.

"Since day one, we have had a really, really good relationship," he said. "He is a great manager. He has heart and he dedicated himself and that makes him so special.

"Of course he helped me a lot to become the player I am."

He explained his decision to leave the Reds was to keep improving his own game with a new challenge in Germany.

"My life is always about a challenge," he said. "I want to always get better and better and I will always be grateful for this amazing club."