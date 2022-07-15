Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday, making up for the 4-0 defeat by Manchester United earlier in the week.

Jurgen Klopp took this one much more seriously in terms of how many minutes his first team played, but still managed to make over 30 substitutions and get the kids that travelled a runout.

One player who shone was new boy Fabio Carvalho. All the attention has been on big-money signing Darwin Nunez, but Carvalho was the more impressive of the two.

He played on the left of a front three in the second half and showed on more than one occasion his tricky feet and ability to find space between the lines.

Unlike Luis Diaz, who will usually start on the left of Liverpool's attack, Carvalho doesn't run in behind, but he cuts in and looks to create from more central areas. The former Fulham playmaker had a great effort on goal and looked comfortable on the ball in tight spots, even with multiple Palace defenders harrying him.

Another 19-year-old, Harvey Elliott, also impressed in a similar role on the other side of the field, so the midfielders with creative tendencies many fans have been asking for via the transfer market might already be at the manager's disposal.