Trying to get to 38 points for survival has been key to Newcastle's fine form so far this season, says striker Callum Wilson.

Wilson's The Footballer's Football podcast returns to BBC Sounds this week and the Magpies forward gives an insight into the psychology behind their rise up the table - and insists they are not yet Champions League contenders.

"Steady on," he told his co-host, West Ham striker Michail Antonio. "In the last few seasons we have been fighting relegation and always the most important thing is staying up.

"Reaching 38 is the magic number and that's key in our mentality. We know what it is like to be at the bottom so we do not get too far ahead of ourselves.

"When you've been getting beaten for years, to be punching above our weight now is a nice feeling."

The 30-year-old was away at the World Cup with England for five weeks in November and December, and explains how boss Eddie Howe ensured their upward momentum was not checked by the break.

"It came at a bad time as we were going so well," he said, "and it was important to not let it ruin any momentum.

"The manager kept a really tight group while we were away and you could see at the weekend [against Fulham] our really good team spirit and togetherness."

