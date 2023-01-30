Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

And so it's official - Sean Dyche has been talking about getting back to the basic principles of the club, the need for unity and everyone being aligned.

The Everton job is a big one, but he’s clearly up for the challenge, and the players will be made well aware they’ll be expected to fight for the cause and make the supporters proud.

His first two games in charge just happen to be Arsenal at Goodison and Liverpool at Anfield. He may not have chosen those fixtures in an ideal world, but we all know what can happen with a new manager - it gives players a lift, it gives fans a lift and, hopefully for Everton, it’ll give results a lift too, because that’s what it’s all about now.

Dyche’s top priority is to keep Everton in the Premier League.

After that, he can develop and mould a team that needs to be competing at the other end of the table – but, for now, it’s about staying up. There is enough time and enough games to do that.

The other question is: can the club bring in a striker (or two) before Tuesday's transfer deadline?

Dyche won’t have had much time on that. But with Anthony Gordon now gone, there’s a real need to boost the forward options.