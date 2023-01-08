Dundee United 0-2 Rangers: What the head coach said

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox told BBC Sportsound: "Our shape and our distance was good in the first half but the game lasts for 90 minutes.

"When they get the goals so quickly back-to-back, it makes it really difficult for us.

"We'll learn from those lapses and just keep pushing forward.

"The group has been brilliant for me and we'll get straight back to work. That's the best way to get this out of the system.

"We're looking to strengthen the squad but, at this moment, there are no updates."