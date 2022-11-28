L﻿eicester City have arrived in Abu Dhabi for a week of warm-weather training.

J﻿ust an hour's flight away from seven of their team-mates in Qatar, Brendan Rodgers' players are acclimatising to temperatures beyond 30C in Abu Dhabi.

T﻿hey will stay until Sunday before returning to ramp up preparations for the English season recommencing in the week before Christmas.

T﻿he Foxes' first game back is a trip to MK Dons on Tuesday 20 December in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.