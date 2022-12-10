Buddies' penalty woes

St Mirren have had little to no luck when it comes to penalty decisions this season.

They have been awarded the joint-fewest penalties in the Scottish Premiership - just one when Jonah Ayunga tucked away a consolation in September's 4-1 defeat by Aberdeen.

At the other end, Stephen Robinson's side have conceded the most spot-kicks in the league with eight - two more than Livingston in second.

It is a record that doesn't make pretty reading for the Paisley side and one that Robinson will hope improves as the season progresses.