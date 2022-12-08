'Atletico to scout Juranovic against Brazil'

Atletico Madrid will scout Josip Juranovic in Croatia's World Cup quarter-final against Brazil as they eye a £10m-plus January move for the Celtic right-back, but La Liga rivals Real Sociedad have also joined the list of clubs chasing the 27-year-old. (Scottish Sun), external

Manchester United are keen on former Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong, currently with Bayer Leverkusen and in Netherlands' World Cup finals squad, after being linked with interest in the man currently holding that position at Parkhead, Josip Juranovic. (Daily Record), external

Mohamed Magdy's representatives have confirmed interest from Celtic in the 26-year-old but revealed that Besiktas and Galatasaray are also competing to sign the Egypt midfielder currently with Al Ahly in his homeland. (Football Scotland), external

Cash-rich Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad are interested in Celtic target Mohamed Magdy, but although the Scottish champions could not compete in terms of salary, the Egypt midfielder is keen to play in Europe - and especially in the Champions League. (Scottish Daily Express), external

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has been urged to consider a move to Celtic or Rangers by Australia assistant coach Rene Meulensteen after the 24-year-old impressed at the World Cup finals. (The Herald), external

