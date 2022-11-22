T﻿he World Cup is here but there is still plenty to talk about for Liverpool.

In the latest episode of The Red Kop, the panel discuss Curtis Jones' new contract and whether young players are expected to be instant world beaters.

Other topics include the 'pre-season within a season' and the exciting prospect of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez playing together again.

Giulia Bould and Paul Salt also talk to fans Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast and Owen Maers from The Anfield Edition.