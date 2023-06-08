County learn their Viaplay Cup group

Ross County have been drawn alongside Morton, FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts and Stranraer in Group D of the Viaplay Cup.

The fixture list and TV selections will be published in due course.

The tournament gets under way on the weekend of 15-16 July, with the subsequent group-stage matchdays on 18-19, 22-23, 25-26 and 29-30 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the last 16.

County famously won the the League Cup in 2016, while last season they were beaten by eventual winners Celtic in the last 16.