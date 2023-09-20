'We will pull through this' - Roos backs Aberdeen to come good

Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland in Frankfurt

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos is confident a new-look Aberdeen will emerge successfully from their stuttering start to the season.

The Pittodrie club brought in 13 new players over the summer.

However, the new recruits have yet to make their mark, with the Dons still searching for a first Premiership win after five games and losing out in a Europa League play-off.

"I cannot put my finger on it," said Roos ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League opener away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

"If I could put my finger on it, I would have tried to solve it. The only thing is we know with new players you need to give them some time. They are good players, we see them every day, work with them every day. We have a lot of good players in that dressing room.

"So it is very simple, we believe in our ability and we believe that we will pull through this and we will come out the other end all happy."

A run of seven successive league wins from late February to the end of April helped Aberdeen finish third last season after a dreadful lull over the winter months.

"It was for everyone to see last season, it clicked very well," said Roos. "At the same time, this is the reality in football. We want to go to the big stages now so we are going to have to recruit players, at the same time we have a lot of faith in each other.

"We speak a lot and we build on our relationships on a daily basis. That is something behind the scenes that you might not see every day but it is happening and we all realise that we will go from strength to strength as the season goes on."