Fagerson's relief after wait to learn World Cup fate

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson was a relieved man when he found out his red card in the 25-21 victory over France at Murrayfield would not cost him his place at the Rugby World Cup.

Fagerson was sent off after making contact with the head of France hooker Pierre Bourgarit while attempting a ruck clearout. The disciplinary panel handed down a three-match ban which will be reduced to two assuming Fagerson completes a coaching intervention programme.

That will free him up for Scotland's World Cup opener against South Africa in Marseille on September 10.

“It was a pretty nervous week," Fagerson told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"I came off the pitch and my wife and kids were there. I was pretty down and when I came over my son immediately said to me, “Daddy, you’ve been a naughty boy”. That put a smile on my face when I needed it.

“It was a pretty nervous time up until the hearing but I’ve got closure now."

