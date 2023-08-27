Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

There will be mixed feelings from Sheffield United fans after their late defeat by Manchester City.

There will be the obvious disappointment at the result, which means they have lost the first three games of a league season for just the fourth time in their history.

There will also be frustration at the manner of the defeat, with Rodri's 88th-minute winner arriving just three minutes after Jayden bogle's leveller sent Bramall Lane into raptures.

However, they can also take great heart from a resilient performance that very nearly earned a point against the Premier League and European champions.

A lengthy injury list that dogged the start of their campaign is also starting to ease, with Bogle and Oli McBurnie making their first appearances of the season off the bench after returning to fitness.

It means the Blades have plenty of reasons for optimism as they prepare to host fellow strugglers Everton next weekend in what already looks like a significant encounter at the foot of the table.