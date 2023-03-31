David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game with Southampton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On team news, Moyes said there is some "illness and a couple of injuries", with Emerson Palmieri, Nayef Aguerd and Gianluca Scamacca all doubts for the weekend.

Discussing their position in the table, he feels his team "are ready" to get themselves to safety, adding: "We're in a good frame of mind and will pick up the points we need to not be at the bottom end of the table."

On the run-in and fight against relegation, Moyes said: "We're into a really important stage of the season with lots of games and three in six days, so we need to be focused, take that and get everything we can from them."

He added: "Getting wins at the start of the season can make a difference, but we didn't and we paid the price and we're trying to make up for that."

When asked about the threat of James Ward-Prowse and Southampton he praised the midfielder, but added: "I plan to cause Southampton problems and worry about doing that."

