Aston Villa manager Unai Emery says in-form striker Ollie Watkins is a "very good example" for him to use for other players at the club.

Watkins has eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances and became the first player since Serio Aguero in 2017 to score in six consecutive away matches with his strike in the 2-1 win over Leicester, external on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of Villa's clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Emery said: "I was watching his last season at Brentford. He scores goals. We are trying to use his qualities, his commitment, his power to try to [help] him to learn different ways to improve. He’s very humble to do it.

"Each session is very good; he’s the example. He wants to learn, improve. He listens to everything. He works on and off the pitch.

"He thinks only about football and watches clips of him and other strikers. It’s the way! It’s a very good example for me to use for other players. Ollie Watkins is 100% committed.”