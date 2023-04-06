Brentford v Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Thomas Frank

  • Newcastle are unbeaten in all 15 of their Saturday 3pm Premier League games under Eddie Howe (W9 D6), a run which started with a 3-3 draw against Brentford in November 2021.

  • Brentford have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season and are unbeaten in their last 10 at the Gtech Community Stadium (W5 D5) since a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in September.

  • Newcastle have won their past three away league games against Brentford, winning in October 1992, January 2017 and February 2022.