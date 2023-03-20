'Abada rejects new Celtic deal'

Liel Abada "wants" to leave Celtic this summer and has already rejected a new deal, according to Avi Luzon, the president of the Israel winger's former club Maccabi Petah Tikva. (One Sport via Daily Record, external)

In-form Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy has been ruled out of the 'Welcome Home' series in Australia due to a lingering back injury as St Mirren full-back Ryan Strain gets called up by the Socceroos for two friendlies against Ecuador. (Daily Mail), external

Read the rest of Monday's Scottish gossip.