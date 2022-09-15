A﻿ntonio Conte says Eric Dier's England call-up is a "good achievement" for the midfielder, but that there is still plenty of hard work ahead if he wants to get to the World Cup.

Dier, who has not played for the Three Lions since November 2020, has been recalled by Gareth Southgate after an impressive start to the season for Tottenham.

Conte said: "I’m really pleased because when the national team call my players, I am really proud because it means we are working very well.

"We are trying to help the players to go with the national team. In this case with Eric, it was a really good achievement for him.

"I can only tell him that it is to be a starting point. He has to get the possibility of getting to the World Cup, especially with this month and a half we have ahead of the World Cup.

"Before the World Cup he has to continue to play well, have a good performance, have a good stability and [show] that he is a reliable player. What I can tell him is only this, to continue this way, to continue to work hard and to have this concentration. My staff and I and his team-mates are very happy for this call for the national team."