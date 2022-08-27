Analysis: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

The Eagles were one of a handful of teams that City failed to beat in the Premier League last season.

Patrick Vieira’s men were also the only top-flight side the champions failed to score against and when they were two goals up it appeared as though a repeat display was on the way.

However, unlike in their draw against Liverpool at Anfield, their forward players like Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard became more peripheral as the game drew on.

And without any forward outlet their overworked defence was unable to hold City at bay.

Vieira’s side face Brentford at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, which is likely to present a far better gauge of their early-season form.