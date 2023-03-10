Van Veen riding high in Dutch scoring chart

Kevin van Veen has been Motherwell's main man this season, with the 13 Scottish Premiership goals he has netted so far ranking him high in the league's top scorers chart.

Perhaps more impressively, only one other Dutch player - Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes - currently betters the striker's tally of 17 across all competitions.

As this graphic from Motherwell's social media shows, not even Liverpool's Cody Gakpo or Ajax's Steven Bergwijn boast a higher total than Van Veen at present.