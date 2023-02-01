'Giakoumakis will still leave Celtic despite window closure'

Giorgos Giakoumakis will still leave Celtic, despite the closure of the January transfer windows in Europe, as the 28-year-old Greece striker remains in discussions with Major League Soccer club Atlanta United and J-League outfit Urawa Red Diamonds - and their windows remain open. (Football Scotland), external

Oliver Abildgaard paid an emotional farewell to Celtic after the 26-year-old midfielder's season-long stay on loan from Rubin Kazan was cut short and he moved to Serie A with Hellas Verona, praising the club and lamenting that his time there had ended before it really began. (Daily Record), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou responded to Rangers counterpart Michael Beale's suggestion that he was lucky to have a bigger playing budget, with the Australian saying it was only natural considering the Parkhead club are the biggest in Scotland. (The Herald), external

